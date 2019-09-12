Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) Comparison side by side

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -2.43 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Pure Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 20%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Pure Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.