Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.