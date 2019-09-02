Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 68.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 4.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.10% -10.70% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s competitors have 17.10% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.