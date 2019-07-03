Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 6 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.4% and 3.7%. About 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. was more bearish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.