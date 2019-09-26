Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -2.43 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.