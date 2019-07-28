InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) (HIFR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI), both competing one another are REIT – Industrial companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) 21 0.00 N/A 1.42 14.84 Life Storage Inc. 97 8.11 N/A 4.44 21.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) and Life Storage Inc. Life Storage Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than InfraREIT Inc. (REIT). When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. InfraREIT Inc. (REIT)’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) and Life Storage Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 9.3% 3.1% Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Life Storage Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) and Life Storage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Life Storage Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Life Storage Inc.’s consensus price target is $99, while its potential upside is 1.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) and Life Storage Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.2%. 0.1% are InfraREIT Inc. (REIT)’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Life Storage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) 0.14% 0.33% -0.09% -0.75% 1.29% 0.48% Life Storage Inc. 0.54% 0.26% -4.09% -0.76% 4.36% 2.63%

For the past year InfraREIT Inc. (REIT) was less bullish than Life Storage Inc.

Summary

Life Storage Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors InfraREIT Inc. (REIT).

InfraREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Hunt Utility Services. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns rate regulated electricity delivery infrastructure assets in Texas. InfraREIT, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.