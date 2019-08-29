Infosys Technology LTD Adr (INFY) Valuation Rose While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Holding; Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stake by $483,982; Stock Value Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 49,137 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 8.98 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,697 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0% or 4,604 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 39,883 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,216 shares. Principal Fincl owns 2,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 66,688 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 15,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 272,075 shares. Enterprise Financial reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Com stated it has 35,624 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ellington Group Incorporated Ltd reported 2,300 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.14% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 71,195 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 14,286 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.06% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of stock.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares to 20,164 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.84M for 32.32 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $578.03 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

