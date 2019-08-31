Infosys Technology LTD Adr (INFY) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Position as Shares Rose; Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Boosted Pegasystems (PEGA) Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 251,667 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, down from 7.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.02 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $112.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.21 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 38,294 shares. Renaissance Technologies reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 8,575 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.04% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 208,584 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 71,700 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.74% or 353,579 shares. Highline LP has 2.67% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 653,288 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Llp invested in 950,932 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 59,518 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,090 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd reported 6,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 4,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.