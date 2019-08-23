Infosys Technology LTD Adr (INFY) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Its Stake by $58.68 Million as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Upped by Kynikos Associates Lp

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.35. About 32.78 million shares traded or 24.98% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 4.95M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $589.26M for 19.91 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $321.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).