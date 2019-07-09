Infosys Technologies LTD (INFY) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Lowered Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.31. About 8.26 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Technologies Ltd (INFY) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 267,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 23.38M shares traded or 105.62% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 52,646 shares to 73,951 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 45.20 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. INFY’s profit will be $554.32M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Automation Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 17,541 shares to 593,248 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Fincl Gr (NYSE:SMFG).