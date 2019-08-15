Infosys Technologies (INFY) Market Valuation Rose While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake; Regis Management Co Lowered Its Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Technologies (INFY) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 41,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 144,827 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 103,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 8.17M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 581,485 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,725 shares to 2,675 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore International Group I by 26,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,257 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital And Equity accumulated 2,680 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Capital Ltd Llc owns 30,100 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,135 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 148,277 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 1.09% or 39,855 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 6,576 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.25% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 126,764 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 429,747 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 8,559 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Citigroup Incorporated reported 88,776 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 485 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 86.99 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.