Infosys LTD Sp Adr (INFY) Holding Lifted by Ativo Capital Management Llc; Korea Investment Has Lowered Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $11.06 Million as Share Value Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (INFY) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 52,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 257,724 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 204,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.44M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO ACQUISITIONS THAT FIT CO’S STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 68,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, down from 93,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79 million shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 146,900 shares to 460,273 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 104,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Exchange: How Tight Is Your Risk Budget? (Veeva Edition) – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Veeva Systems a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva acquires healthcare marketer for $430M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc owns 240,548 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 96,789 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Captrust has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc reported 63,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 9,510 are owned by Macquarie Grp Limited. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 39,553 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 0.02% or 1,829 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 12,668 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brinker Capital invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Llc owns 13 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 23,031 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,862 shares to 8,749 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,630 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Infosys McCamish Launches Infosys McCamish NGIN, a Platform for the Global Life Insurance and Annuity Industry – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Infosys Ranked Number 3 on 2019 Forbes ‘World’s Best Regarded Companies’ List – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Infosys Finacle and R3 Conclude Global Trial of Blockchain Based Trade Finance – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys: 40% Upside Driven By Successful Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.