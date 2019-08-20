Infosys LTD (INFY) Valuation Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Position; Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding Has Raised by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 656,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 29,147 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 685,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 6.96 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 140,685 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,074 shares to 37,071 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,083 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $590.39 million for 20.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.