Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Value Declined While Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Its Stake by $909,210; Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined While Verus Financial Partners Raised Stake by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $304.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 90,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.41M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.14 million, down from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 9.14 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 15,571 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $200.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.