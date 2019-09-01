Infosys LTD (INFY) Shares Rose While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.02 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $8.51 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 76,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07M, up from 932,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.07 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18,500 shares to 157,700 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.21M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 241,125 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 52,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).