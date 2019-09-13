Infosys LTD (INFY) Shares Rose While New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Upped Stake; Aflac (AFL) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 127,351 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, up from 121,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 958,168 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 9,167 shares to 8,659 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 5,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,879 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.