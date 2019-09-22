Infosys LTD (INFY) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lifted Its Holding by $4.21 Million; Sprott Has Boosted Its Holding in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) by $2.86 Million

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 953,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 1.72M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 420,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 5.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.40M, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 12.77 million shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24,257 shares to 129,196 shares, valued at $79.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,687 shares, and cut its stake in Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 700,306 shares to 697,727 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).