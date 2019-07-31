Infosys LTD (INFY) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 278,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.42M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.26 million, down from 19.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 5.35M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,869 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 47,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $179.3. About 2.80M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Investment Ltd reported 1.63M shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Johnson Gru reported 2,688 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guardian Life Of America, New York-based fund reported 2,085 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.34% or 910,919 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.11% or 74,192 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation holds 1.18% or 26,956 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,090 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc reported 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kames Cap Pcl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,209 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd holds 82,772 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 74,487 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Private Tru Na holds 8,394 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 171,213 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Company has 5,586 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10,600 shares to 95,694 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $596.89M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.