Infosys LTD (INFY) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Holding by $14.35 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Dalal Street Upped Its Holding by $3.29 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.17% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 47.71M shares traded or 82.26% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron's strength means Intel is a buy; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron's Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67;

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 6.05M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.76M, up from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 3.90 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 41,600 shares to 90,200 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Management Inc has 7,290 shares. Global Thematic Ltd Co reported 2.66% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 160 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Missouri-based Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Consolidated Investment Group Limited Liability Com owns 2.78% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 137,584 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,598 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 2.46 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 226,100 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Creative Planning reported 86,432 shares stake. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 159,176 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca holds 1.65% or 57.74 million shares.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.