Infosys LTD (INFY) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Holding by $14.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Hikari Power LTD Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 193,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 186,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 6.05M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.76 million, up from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 12.01M shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Partners Lc reported 0.14% stake. Harvey Capital Management reported 0.42% stake. Ancora Advsr Limited Co holds 22,119 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jane Street Lc holds 0.02% or 61,103 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Limited Company has invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stonebridge Cap invested 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bessemer Secs Llc invested in 0.27% or 3,700 shares. Franklin Resources holds 5.72M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 639,914 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 15,747 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Co accumulated 39,062 shares or 3.48% of the stock. The Texas-based Hourglass Capital Limited has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tctc Lc holds 1.12% or 118,553 shares. Boston owns 9,190 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.1% or 4,096 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 121,600 shares to 22,710 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 980,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in General Millsinc (NYSE:GIS).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 51,600 shares to 145,111 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

