Infosys LTD (INFY) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $3.05 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 1.50M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 331,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.79M, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6.98M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Investment Ltd (Prn) by 17.32 million shares to 6.39M shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Braves by 303,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,900 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $47.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 73,198 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 1.92M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan), Japan-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Clough Prtnrs LP holds 439,000 shares. 10,472 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. Tiger Eye Capital reported 0.05% stake. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 13,203 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Covington Management holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 350 shares. Art Advisors Llc invested in 93,100 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 247 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $842.30M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.