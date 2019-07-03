Infosys LTD (INFY) Share Price Declined While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Cut Position by $9.02 Million; Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Stake in Philip Morris International (PM) as Market Value Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 6.88M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 20,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,337 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 98,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.12B for 15.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Texas Capital Natl Bank Tx invested in 0.6% or 3,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.54% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Lc invested in 4,712 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has 5,243 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 47,367 shares. 19,374 are held by Rampart Ltd Liability Corporation. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated reported 670 shares. 39,605 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. 551 were reported by Clean Yield. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 67,965 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 74,111 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 199,535 shares to 734,505 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 37,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 216,700 shares to 5.49M shares, valued at $78.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).