Infosys LTD (INFY) Position Increased by Investec Asset Management North America Inc; Cipher Capital LP Lifted Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $4.45 Million; Stock Value Rose

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 687,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54M, up from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 11.18 million shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 254.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 24,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 34,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, up from 9,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 330,881 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 23,929 shares to 88,191 shares, valued at $24.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (NYSE:ASR) by 6,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,588 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,395 shares to 31,049 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,162 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.68% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,421 shares. Washington holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,903 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 97,149 shares. 46,974 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 86,300 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 11,800 shares. Moreover, Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.49% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 375 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Inv Svcs Of America invested 2.42% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 161,305 shares in its portfolio.