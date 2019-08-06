Infosys LTD (INFY) Position Held by Boston Partners; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose While Seatown Holdings Trimmed Holding

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 756,680 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Boston Partners increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 153,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 12.81 million shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 89,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 21,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 11,355 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 191,176 are held by Hsbc Pcl. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 250,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Ls Llc holds 3,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 77,124 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 18,215 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 12,700 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Federated Pa invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership holds 21,924 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. V3 Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 1.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.33 million for 56.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,000 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 246,389 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $210.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.44M shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).