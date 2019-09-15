Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Value Rose While Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.99 Million; As Pulte Group (PHM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 486,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, down from 498,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 5.27M shares traded or 48.15% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.38 million, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 9.36M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.40M for 21.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 484,910 shares to 6.55 million shares, valued at $256.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 964,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

