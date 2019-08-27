Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding Has Increased by Artemis Investment Management Llp; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 25,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 89,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 114,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 794,812 shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 203,798 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 142,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 6.00 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30,877 shares to 68,805 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14,191 shares to 25,297 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).