Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Position; Canal Insurance Company Raised Position in Sunpower Ord (SPWR)

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunpower Ord (SPWR) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunpower Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 1.65 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 18/04/2018 – SunPower: Purchase Price Was Not Disclosed; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 17/04/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Residential Regional Dealer of the Year” Award; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK; 18/04/2018 – SunPower buys U.S. rival SolarWorld to head off Trump tariffs; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – SunPower Names Manavendra Sial Financial Chief; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER AGREEMENT TO BE USED TO REPAY OBLIGATIONS OUTSTANDING IN RESPECT OF CO’S 0.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE JUNE 1

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 656,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 29,147 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 685,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 14.95 million shares traded or 50.54% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mgmt LP has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 94,339 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Domini Impact Invs Limited Company holds 1.86% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 18,573 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 19,197 shares. 100,350 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 742,145 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 115,700 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 81,168 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 130,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 553,900 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

