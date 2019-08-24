Infosys LTD Adr (INFY) Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Increased Position; Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 35,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 604,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 568,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 8.22 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Net Profit INR36.90 Bln, Up 2.4% on Year; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 126,270 shares to 271 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,097 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Infosys Opens New Cyber Defence Centre in Bucharest, Romania – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantbot LP holds 1.14% or 224,834 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co owns 2.58M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 0.19% or 142,825 shares. Clark Group reported 477,975 shares. Vantage Inv Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.97% or 197,024 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.30M shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,783 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 122 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 0.05% or 426,139 shares. Ranger Management LP stated it has 76 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 212,226 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 12,386 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 1.71M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.