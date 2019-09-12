Infosys Limited (INFY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys Limited 11 4.05 N/A 0.51 22.07 Globant S.A. 89 5.70 N/A 1.45 72.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Infosys Limited and Globant S.A. Globant S.A. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Infosys Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Infosys Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Infosys Limited and Globant S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

Infosys Limited has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Globant S.A. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infosys Limited and Globant S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Globant S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Globant S.A. has a consensus price target of $97.5, with potential upside of 8.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Infosys Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Globant S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% are Infosys Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.75% are Globant S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56% Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21%

For the past year Infosys Limited has weaker performance than Globant S.A.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Infosys Limited.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.