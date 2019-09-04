Infosys Limited (INFY) Reaches $11.68 52-Week High; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Ralph Lauren (RL)

The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.61 target or 8.00% above today’s $11.68 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $48.97 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $12.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.92 billion more. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 18.35 million shares traded or 84.78% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 24/04/2018 – Infosys Buy Calls Mount Even as TCS Enters $100 Billion Club; 13/04/2018 – Infosys expects revenue to raise 6%-8% this year as new CEO charts fresh plans; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD

Among 9 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp has $15400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $127.78’s average target is 42.29% above currents $89.8 stock price. Ralph Lauren Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of RL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, May 15. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) on Thursday, May 9 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of RL in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. See Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Mixed Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $123.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold Ralph Lauren Corporation shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 341,323 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt L P has invested 1.44% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Numerixs Techs Inc reported 5,600 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc, New York-based fund reported 3.93 million shares. Mackenzie owns 577,937 shares. 121,062 are held by Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Affinity Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 25,661 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 12,959 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 7,019 shares. Menta Capital Ltd holds 4,368 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Llc has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Fruth Investment Mngmt reported 1,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity. On Thursday, May 30 Lauren Family – L.L.C. sold $7.52 million worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 71,428 shares.

The stock increased 3.29% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 1.13M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.97 billion. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. It has a 22.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $586.93 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

