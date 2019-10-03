Infosys Limited (INFY) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) Comparison side by side

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys Limited 11 2.51 3.57B 0.51 22.07 Internap Corporation 2 -0.38 21.25M -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infosys Limited and Internap Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys Limited 31,453,744,493.39% 0% 0% Internap Corporation 921,629,006.38% 503.2% -9.2%

Volatility and Risk

Infosys Limited has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Internap Corporation’s 2.91 beta is the reason why it is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infosys Limited and Internap Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Internap Corporation’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 329.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infosys Limited and Internap Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.7% and 72.9%. Insiders owned roughly 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Internap Corporation has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year Infosys Limited has 19.56% stronger performance while Internap Corporation has -28.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Infosys Limited beats on 10 of the 12 factors Internap Corporation.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.