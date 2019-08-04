Infosys Limited (INFY) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys Limited 11 3.85 N/A 0.51 22.07 Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that Infosys Limited is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.51 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Infosys Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25%

For the past year Infosys Limited has 19.56% stronger performance while Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has -86.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Infosys Limited beats on 7 of the 7 factors Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.