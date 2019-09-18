Infosys Limited (INFY) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Quaker Chemical (KWR) Shorts Up By 0.73%

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) had an increase of 0.73% in short interest. KWR’s SI was 863,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.73% from 857,500 shares previously. With 89,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)’s short sellers to cover KWR’s short positions. The SI to Quaker Chemical Corporation’s float is 6.66%. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 127,662 shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 23; 22/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Urges Congress to Reduce Mandatory Minimum Sentencing; 18/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Applauds Congress for Protecting Vital Anti-Poverty Programs; 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 03/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Recognized as the Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year by FCA; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5)

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter's $0.13 EPS. INFY's profit would be $594.92M giving it 20.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Infosys Limited's analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 8.07M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.59 billion. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 39.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.

