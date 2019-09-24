Infosys Limited (INFY) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Auxier Asset Management Cut Legg Mason (LM) Stake

Auxier Asset Management decreased Legg Mason Inc. (LM) stake by 53.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 7,020 shares with $269,000 value, down from 15,220 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc. now has $3.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 459,712 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter's $0.13 EPS. INFY's profit would be $574.75M giving it 19.64 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Infosys Limited's analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 18.57 million shares traded or 74.82% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.16 billion. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. It has a 21.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.06M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 9.25% above currents $38.9 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 753,034 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 140,863 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Park Circle owns 14.93% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 573,000 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech Com Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 294,873 are held by Amer International Grp. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 25,467 shares. Fort LP invested in 511 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0% or 13,105 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 82,614 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 148,712 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc owns 46,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested in 184,093 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).