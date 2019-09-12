Information Services Group Inc. (III)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Both Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) and Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI) are each other’s competitor in the Management Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group Inc. 3 0.48 N/A 0.13 20.30 Navigant Consulting Inc. 23 1.47 N/A 0.47 51.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Information Services Group Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc. Navigant Consulting Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Information Services Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Navigant Consulting Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.1% Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

Information Services Group Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Navigant Consulting Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Information Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Navigant Consulting Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Navigant Consulting Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Information Services Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Information Services Group Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navigant Consulting Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Information Services Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.88, and a 116.97% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Information Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Navigant Consulting Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Information Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.4%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Navigant Consulting Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Information Services Group Inc. -3.2% -13.65% -22.51% -34.62% -33% -35.85% Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.7% 5.36% 6.01% -4.73% 13.57% 1.29%

For the past year Information Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while Navigant Consulting Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Navigant Consulting Inc. beats Information Services Group Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, and the implementation of a new electronic health records system. The Energy segment offers advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment provides its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including major financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic services, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.