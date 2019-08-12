Information Services Group Inc. (III)’s Financial Results Comparing With Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Both Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) compete on a level playing field in the Management Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.13 20.30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 60 1.48 N/A 2.72 25.26

Table 1 highlights Information Services Group Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Information Services Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Information Services Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.1% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 64% 11.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that Information Services Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Information Services Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Information Services Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Information Services Group Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Information Services Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.92, while its potential upside is 133.07%. On the other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s potential downside is -1.01% and its consensus target price is $71.75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Information Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Information Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 13.4% of Information Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Information Services Group Inc. -3.2% -13.65% -22.51% -34.62% -33% -35.85% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 1.4% 3.12% 17.22% 42.4% 53.46% 52.54%

For the past year Information Services Group Inc. has -35.85% weaker performance while Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has 52.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation beats Information Services Group Inc.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.