Information Services Group Inc. (III) and FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Comparison side by side

Both Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) and FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) are each other’s competitor in the Management Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group Inc. 3 0.49 N/A 0.13 20.30 FTI Consulting Inc. 88 1.87 N/A 4.56 22.93

In table 1 we can see Information Services Group Inc. and FTI Consulting Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FTI Consulting Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Information Services Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.1% FTI Consulting Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta means Information Services Group Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. FTI Consulting Inc.’s 0.29 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Information Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, FTI Consulting Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Information Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTI Consulting Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Information Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.3% of FTI Consulting Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.4% of Information Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of FTI Consulting Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Information Services Group Inc. -3.2% -13.65% -22.51% -34.62% -33% -35.85% FTI Consulting Inc. 10.85% 23.93% 25.35% 53.97% 35.6% 56.74%

For the past year Information Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while FTI Consulting Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors FTI Consulting Inc. beats Information Services Group Inc.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The companyÂ’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M & A), and M & A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims. The companyÂ’s Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; IP and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services for labor and employment issues; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and computer forensics, information governance and compliance, and investigation services, as well as e-discovery software. The companyÂ’s Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to M & A crisis communications and special situations, capital markets communications, corporate reputation, public affairs and government relations, employee engagement and change communications, digital and creative communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.