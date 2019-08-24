Information Services Group (III) Stake Boosted by Private Capital Management Llc; Aviance Capital Management Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $442,800

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 141.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 730,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% . The institutional investor held 4.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 48,170 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work; 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 09/05/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $206,902 activity. $7,612 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was bought by Berger David E. on Wednesday, March 20. Shares for $50,490 were bought by Lavieri Todd D. on Wednesday, March 20.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 129,435 shares to 258,678 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,430 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

More notable recent Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated Corrects Media Reports Regarding Chinese Competition Review Process – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ToughBuilt Announces Financing with Institutional Investor – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Geron (GERN) Stock Up Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Inovio (INO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mgmt Lc holds 2.58% or 4.57 million shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital invested in 497,541 shares. 56,021 are held by Citigroup. Blackrock owns 1.68M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 120,435 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Lc. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 10,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 36,001 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). 12,606 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt has 203,209 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Punch Assoc Invest Mngmt holds 937,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 2.29 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 280,131 are held by Geode Mngmt Lc. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 13,778 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.