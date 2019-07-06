InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|53
|318.51
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and uniQure N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-20.4%
|-19.7%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and uniQure N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.72% and an $6 average price target. Competitively the average price target of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 6.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 73.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|-3.5%
|-15.19%
|30%
|28.2%
|20.54%
|14.38%
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
For the past year InflaRx N.V. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V. beats uniQure N.V.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
