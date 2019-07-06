InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 uniQure N.V. 53 318.51 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.72% and an $6 average price target. Competitively the average price target of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 6.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 73.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V. beats uniQure N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.