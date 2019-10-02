InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 93 50.35 70.42M -5.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 586,629,306.32% -19% -18.2% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 75,590,382.14% -43.4% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx N.V. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 153.16% at a $6 average price target. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 147.54% and its average price target is $189.44. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.