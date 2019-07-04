InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 144.57 N/A -3.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 79.10% at a $6 average price target. Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 average price target and a 233.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.