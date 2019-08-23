InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 112.58 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InflaRx N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 111.27% at a $6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 57.7% respectively. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.