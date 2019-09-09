InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology companies, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 98.39 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and Otonomy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has InflaRx N.V. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 104.78% at a $6 average target price. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 273.83%. The results provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 61.6%. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.