InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Kura Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 79.10% upside potential and an average target price of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 84.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.