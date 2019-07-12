InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

We are comparing InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.49 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Liquidity

20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 84.62%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 102.90% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 81% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was less bullish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 7 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.