InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Galapagos NV 111 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 has InflaRx N.V. and Galapagos NV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 85.19%. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $136.25, while its potential downside is -6.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.