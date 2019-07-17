InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.58 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of InflaRx N.V. and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 90.48% for InflaRx N.V. with consensus target price of $6. Competitively the consensus target price of Exelixis Inc. is $33.33, which is potential 55.17% upside. Based on the data given earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.