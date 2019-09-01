InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InflaRx N.V. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

InflaRx N.V. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 111.27% and an $6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.