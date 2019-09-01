InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InflaRx N.V. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
InflaRx N.V. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 111.27% and an $6 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
