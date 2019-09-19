InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We will be contrasting the differences between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 229.57 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InflaRx N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InflaRx N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown InflaRx N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 106.90% and an $6 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.