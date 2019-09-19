InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We will be contrasting the differences between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|229.57
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InflaRx N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InflaRx N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown InflaRx N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 106.90% and an $6 consensus target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
