InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.93 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 112.77% for InflaRx N.V. with consensus price target of $6. Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 42.31%. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Cerus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 69.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cerus Corporation.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.